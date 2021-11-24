Families Headed All Over The County, 53 Million Will Travel Over Thanksgiving

PORTLAND, Ore– Of the 53 million, 746,000 Oregonians are expected to be in long lines on the roads and and at airports. the busiest times on the the roads on Wednesday the day before Thanksgiving will noon to 8 PM. Travel has jumped 13% over last year according to AAA. 90% will drive to their destinations. Busiest days at the Portland Airport will be Saturday November 27th and Sunday November 28th. Close to 50 thousand passengers are expected each of those days.
The top 10 destinations include Disneyland, Miami Florida, Orlando, San Diego, Maui Hawaii, Honolulu, San Francisco, Las Vegas, and Phoenix. Internationally Amsterdam is popular so is Barcelona, Puerto Vallarta, Paris and Rome.