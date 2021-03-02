Familiar Face To Chair Washington State’s Liquor And Cannabis Board
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has appointed his former chief of staff as chairman of the state Liquor and Cannabis Board.
David Postman will start his six-year term March 15.
He succeeds former Board Chair Jane Rushford, whose term expired ended last month.
Postman served as Inslee’s chief of staff from December 2015 until last November.
Postman joins current board Members Ollie Garrett and Russ Hauge.
The agency has licensing, enforcement, tax collection and/or regulatory roles concerning alcohol, cannabis, vape and tobacco.