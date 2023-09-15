Famed Columbian Painter And Sculptor Fernando Botero Dies

FILE – Columbian artist Fernando Botero’s artwork is showcased at the the Bowers Museum: “The Baroque World of Fernando Botero,” in Santa Ana, Calif, Sept. 10, 2009, the first major U.S. retrospective presented in more than 30 years by Botero. Botero died on Sept. 15, 2023 in Monaco, according to his daughter Lina Botero who confirmed his passing to Colombian radio station Caracol. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Renowned Colombian painter and sculptor Fernando Botero, whose depictions of people and objects in plump, exaggerated forms became emblems of Colombian art around the world, has died.

He was 91.

Lina Botero told the Colombian radio station Caracol that her father died Friday morning in Monaco of pneumonia complications.

Botero depicted politicians, animals, saints, and scenes from his childhood in an inflated and colorful form that was instantly recognizable.

During his lifetime the artist attained global fame and influence, despite his humble origins, and his paintings were exhibited around the world, while his imposing bronze sculptures can be found in the parks and avenues of many European and Latin American capitals.