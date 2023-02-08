Famed Belmont Goats Let Loose In Protest Of Homeless Sweep

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – A herd of city goats well-known in Portland, Oregon, were temporarily set free Tuesday morning in what appeared to be an act of protest against a planned sweep of a nearby homeless encampment.

The fence of the goats’ enclosure in north Portland had been cut, allowing them to get out.

The Oregonian reported that the co-owner of the Belmont Goats nonprofit, Robin Casey, found a note denouncing the planned sweep that was signed by “some anarchists.”

The encampment is near a site where the city is planning to build a tiny home village.

Belmont Goats said the escaped animals have been retrieved and appear to be healthy.