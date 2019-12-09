Faith Leaders Call To Action
Portland Ore – Another attempt at gun control legislation curbing assault-style weapons and large capacity magazines was announced by Lift Every Voice Oregon.
The coalition of Oregon faith leaders will embark on a two-pronged initiative effort targeting the sale of assault-style rifles and magazine sizes.
If successful, they would be on the November 2020 ballot.
The first of two petitions requires a background check, training, a 5-day waiting period, and no sales to anyone under 21 for assault-style rifles.
The second initiative would limit magazines to 10 rounds or fewer for assault-style rifles.