      Weather Alert

Faith Leaders Call To Action

Dec 9, 2019 @ 3:02pm

Portland Ore – Another attempt at gun control legislation curbing assault-style weapons and large capacity magazines was announced by Lift Every Voice Oregon.

The coalition of Oregon faith leaders will embark on a two-pronged initiative effort targeting the sale of assault-style rifles and magazine sizes.

If successful, they would be on the November 2020 ballot.

The first of two petitions requires a background check, training, a 5-day waiting period, and no sales to anyone under 21 for assault-style rifles.

The second initiative would limit magazines to 10 rounds or fewer for assault-style rifles.

Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
Clackamas Man Gone Missing Fishing in Newport
Interactive Traffic Map