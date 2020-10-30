Faith Groups Plea for Peace After Election
A plea for peace, and a warning against election related violence.
That’s from 20 faith based and civil groups gathering in Portland’s Pioneer Square.
Bob Horenstein with the Jewish Federation of Greater Portland explains their goal. “Calling for peace and civility in advance of the election.”
Many of the groups say at a national level, they’re hearing warnings about election related violence. “It’s not threats to specifically to local groups but in conversations with some of our national organizations that have connections to Homeland Security and the F.B.I., we know that there are potential threats,” said Horenstein.
Here is the statement from the group:
“Our appeal is for civil discourse. We ask every person of goodwill to pursue conciliation rather than polarization. Let peace and civility come to the City of Portland.
We fully acknowledge the peaceful protests calling for long overdue racial and social justice. We are deeply concerned about the divisiveness and potential for violence around the upcoming elections. Wherefore, United in Spirit, in conjunction with other community-based organizations and social justice advocates, issue a clarion call and appeal for peace and civility.
Poet and author, Pastor Emmett Wheatfall states, “There comes a time when people of goodwill, whether nationally or locally, must reach out to their fellow citizens. Now is that time. In the case of a close or contested election as might happen on Nov. 3, we ask for patience and trust in the electoral process as we allow for every vote to be counted. We ask all Oregonians to set a standard of civil discourse and opposition to violence.”
Allied Organizations: Archdiocese of Portland, Chabad of Oregon, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Portland Area, Congregation Kesser Israel, Congregation Neveh Shalom, Ecumenical Ministries of Oregon, Episcopal Diocese of Oregon, Franciscan Spiritual Center, Native American Youth and Family Center, Portland Kollel, Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, Vancouver Avenue First Baptist Church, West Alliance for Inclusive Community