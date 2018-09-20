Facebook Growing Prineville Data Center
By Grant McHill
Sep 20, 2018 @ 2:17 PM

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (AP) – Facebook announced it will build two more buildings at its data center outside the Central Oregon town of Prineville, growing it to the size of 66 football fields.

The California social media company said Thursday it expects the expansion to come online in 2020.

In a statement, Facebook said this new construction will bring its total Prineville footprint to more than 3.2 million square feet (297,300 sq. meters), representing an additional investment of $750 million.

Prineville, whose cool high-desert evenings cool the servers, was the site of Facebook’s first data center, which opened in 2011. The expansion will make the Prineville data center the biggest, a spokeswoman said. The company also has them in Forest City, North Carolina; Lulea, Sweden; and Altoona, Iowa.

