Face Coverings Required at Portland International Airport
PORTLAND, Ore. — Starting today, the Port of Portland is requiring that just about everyone who passes in and out of Portland International Airport wear a face covering. Children under two-years-old and people with medical conditions that prevent wearing a face covering are exempt.
“This is a critical piece of helping restore and build confidence in the travel process,” said Port of Portland Chief Operating Officer Dan Pippenger. “We believe this policy supports public health guidance to help keep PDX employees and passengers healthy, and it aligns with our airlines’ best practices and with other airports to create a consistent and expected experience for travelers.”
Airport officials ask that you save the ‘Welcome Home’ celebrations for home. To minimize people congregating in the terminal, the “meeter-and-greeter” areas are closed. Those who are picking up passengers are asked to remain outside the terminal to help avoid crowding and limit exposure.
The port says the face covering requirement is necessary to “protect travelers and airport employees, and to provide a consistent experience for passengers”.
Passenger traffic during the COVID-19 crisis is down 90-95% from this time last year. More than 20 airport shops and restaurants have temporarily closed.
More information can be found at: flypdx.com/covid-19.