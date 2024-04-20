KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

FAA Investigating After It Says A Flight Told To Cross A Runway Where Another Was Starting Takeoff

April 19, 2024 5:20PM PDT
ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — The Federal Aviation Administration says it will investigate after a flight at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport was instructed to cross a runway where another flight was starting its takeoff.

The FAA says a JetBlue flight was starting its takeoff roll on Thursday morning, when an air traffic controller instructed a Southwest Airlines flight to cross the same runway.

Southwest Airlines Flight 2937 was bound for Orlando, Florida, and JetBlue flight 1554 was bound for Boston.

JetBlue says the flight aborted takeoff because of another aircraft trying to cross the runway, and it will work with federal officials as the event is investigated.

Southwest says it’s working with the FAA to “fully understand the circumstances.”

