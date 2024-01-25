FAA Approves Inspection Process That Could Clear The Way For Grounded Boeing Planes To Fly Again

(Associated Press) – Federal officials are clearing the ways for grounded Boeing planes to resume flying.

The Federal Aviation Administration said Wednesday that it approved an inspection and maintenance process that the planes must go through.

After that, they will be allowed to carry passengers again.

Meanwhile, Congress is getting involved in examining safety at Boeing after a panel blew off a Boeing 737 Max 9 jetliner in midflight this month.

Sen. Maria Cantwell of Washington state says Boeing leadership must put safety ahead of profits.

She plans Senate hearings.