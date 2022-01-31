      Weather Alert

FAA And NTSB Continue Investigation Into Deadly Salem Plane Crash

Jan 31, 2022 @ 10:40am

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – Federal authorities are investigating the crash of a small plane near the end of the runway at the Salem airport that killed two people.

Police say representatives of the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board were at the airport on Sunday investigating the crash that killed 66-year-old Daniel McKenna and 61-year-old Cynthia McKenna of Boring, Oregon on Saturday.

According to police, witnesses said the plane had been trying to land when it crashed.

TAGS
FAA NTSB Plane Crash Salem
Popular Posts
Results Of Newberg School Board Recall Vote Still Not Final
New "Stealth Omicron" Detected In Washington
POLICE: Driver In Deadly Hit And Run Smoked Heroin While Talking To Officers After Crash
Man Shot & Killed In Portland's 6th Homicide Of 2022
Amazon To End Its "Sold By Amazon" Program After Investigation
Connect With Us Listen To Us On