Eyes To The Skies For Portland’s 142nd Fighter Wing

PORTLAND AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE – Portland, Ore., Oregon Air National Guard Senior Airman Briana Ferr and Master Sgt. Dena Johnson of the 142nd Fighter Wing review their Airman’s Manual as they respond to a simulated attack during an operational readiness exercise, Oct. 13, 2012. The 142nd Fight Wing has begun training for an Operational Readiness Phase II inspection to occur in 2013. (U.S. Photo by Tech. Sgt. John Hughel, 142nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs/Released)

Portland, Oregon-Eyes to to the skies this weekend. The Oregon Air National Guard’s 142nd Fighter Wing will be conducting a combat readiness and massive aircraft response exercise on Saturday and Sunday.

The exercise tests the 142nd’s ability to complete its mission while simulating a hostile environment and evaluates mission readiness for wartime assignments.

About the 142nd Fighter Wing:

The Portland Air National Guard Base employs 1,500 Airmen who provide an economic impact of nearly $500 million to the region. The 142nd Fighter Wing defends our homeland with F-15 Eagle fighter jets, guarding the Pacific Northwest skies from northern California to the Canadian border, on 24-hour Aerospace Control Alert as part of Air Combat Command and the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD). Their mission is to provide unequalled, mission-ready units to sustain combat aerospace superiority and peacetime tasking any time, any place in service to our nation, state and community.