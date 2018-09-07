Eyes To The Skies For Portland’s 142nd Fighter Wing

Portland, Oregon-Eyes to to the skies this weekend. The Oregon Air National Guard’s 142nd Fighter Wing will be conducting a combat readiness and massive aircraft response exercise on Saturday and Sunday.
The exercise tests the 142nd’s ability to complete its mission while simulating a hostile environment and evaluates mission readiness for wartime assignments.
About the 142nd Fighter Wing:
The Portland Air National Guard Base employs 1,500 Airmen who provide an economic impact of nearly $500 million to the region. The 142nd Fighter Wing defends our homeland with F-15 Eagle fighter jets, guarding the Pacific Northwest skies from northern California to the Canadian border, on 24-hour Aerospace Control Alert as part of Air Combat Command and the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD). Their mission is to provide unequalled, mission-ready units to sustain combat aerospace superiority and peacetime tasking any time, any place in service to our nation, state and community.