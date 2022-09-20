KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Eye Surgery Team’s Jet Crashes At Pasco Airport; No Injuries

September 20, 2022 3:01PM PDT
PASCO, Wash. (AP) – Authorities say ten passengers and crew escaped from a small jet aircraft that crashed and caught fire while landing at an airport in Pasco, Washington.

A Pasco Fire Department spokesperson told The Tri-City Herald that the plane’s landing gear failed, causing it to skid down the runway and sparking a fire.

Officials said all the passengers exited the plane and firefighters quickly extinguished the flames.

The jet was carrying surgical technicians and a registered nurse for the Pacific Cataract and Laser Institute, and had departed from Chehalis.

The company performs surgeries for cataracts, glaucoma, corneal transplants and laser vision corrections.

