Expo Center Covid Testing Resumes

PORTLAND, Ore–Drive-Thru Covid testing at the Expo Center in Portland started back up on Monday January 3rd. Last week all testing was canceled at this site because of cold weather and icy road conditions. Those who had appointments last week were able to reschedule this week.
OHSU says Medical technicians are testing 300 to 400 people per day. Appointments are necessary at this location. The appointment schedule is now well into the second week of January. Call 833-ohsu-222 or online http://ohsu.edu/covid