Explosions in Grants Pass Kill One
By Grant McHill
|
Nov 8, 2018 @ 5:09 PM

MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) – Authorities say a man was killed when two explosions shook near a police and fire station in southwestern Oregon.

The Mail Tribune reports authorities responded to two blasts Wednesday night near the Grants Pass Public Safety Station.

Grants Pass Police Deputy Chief Jim Hamilton says emergency crews found a man engulfed in flames and extinguished the fire by using a nearby sleeping bag.

Hamilton says the man was taken to a hospital where he died Thursday.

Investigators haven’t released the man’s name.

Hamilton said preliminary investigation shows two camp-sized propane canisters may have led to the blasts.

He says the explosions don’t appear to be connected to the police and fire facility but was in an area known for people without shelter to spend the night.

Information from: Mail Tribune, http://www.mailtribune.com/

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Climate Kids Lawsuit on Hold Again Nurse Who Lost Part of Her Ear in Patient Assault Sues Washington State Washington Supreme Court Upholds Conviction in Guard’s Death Washington Senate Committee Approves Investigation Into Rape Allegation Against Senator Missing Camas Teen Suspicious Substance at Washington Capitol: Denture Cream
Comments