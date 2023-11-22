Explosion at US-Canada Border Forces Closure Of Rainbow Bridge In Niagara Falls

A significant explosion has been reported at the US-Canada border in Niagara Falls, leading to the closure of the Rainbow Bridge. The incident occurred as a car entered the US from Canada via the bridge, causing damage to the checkpoint. Smoke billowed from the scene, and footage suggests the severity of the situation.

The exact cause of the explosion remains unclear, and it is uncertain whether there are any injuries related to the incident. A police radio scanner, as yet unconfirmed, reported a vehicle driving into Rainbow Bridge, triggering an explosion. Additionally, there are reports of a separate bomb threat at the Peace Bridge, which connects the cities of Niagara Falls, US, and Niagara Falls, Canada, less than a mile away from the iconic Niagara waterfalls.

The Peace Bridge and the Lewiston-Queenston Bridge, the two international bridges in New York, remain open at this time. The FBI Buffalo Field Office is actively investigating the vehicle explosion at Rainbow Bridge and is collaborating with local, state, and federal law enforcement partners. The situation is described as fluid, and updates will be provided as the investigation progresses.

The Niagara International Transportation Technology Coalition reported a crash at 11:51 a.m., prompting the closure of the Rainbow Bridge. In response to the incident, the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority has heightened security measures. The City of Niagara Falls has confirmed the closure of the Rainbow Bridge until further notice, citing a vehicle incident, with federal authorities currently conducting an investigation.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul tweeted, “I’ve been briefed on the incident on the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls, and we are closely monitoring the situation. State agencies are on site and ready to assist.” As developments unfold, authorities continue to work towards understanding the full scope of the incident and ensuring public safety.