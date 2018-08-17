Experts: Air Quality Improving But Smoke Is New Normal

Portland, Oregon – We are getting relief from the smokey skies, but new research suggests this might be the new normal. More days with unhealthy air quality will likely lead to more illnesses, even deaths. Over the past three years Oregon has seen ten times as many days with unhealthy levels of air pollution, as we’ve had in the past 20 years. Climate models are forecasting dry summers ahead. Multnomah County Health Officer Paul Lewis tells KGW people will need to check the air quality on a regular basis.

Click Here To See The Current Air Quality Map From DEQ