Experimental Plane Crashes Near Olympia
By Grant McHill
|
Sep 14, 2018 @ 3:26 PM

ROCHESTER, Wash. (AP) – Two men are dead after an experimental plane crashed near Rochester, south of Olympia.

The Olympian reports that the home-built, open-cockpit plane went down Friday in the hills near the South Sound Speedway. West Thurston Regional Fire Authority Capt. Lynette Dyer says the men were in their mid-20s to 30s.

Loggers working nearby saw the plane go down and called 911 at about 11:30 a.m. Both men were dead when emergency crews arrived.

The men’s names were not released. It’s not clear if either was a licensed pilot.

Information from: The Olympian, http://www.theolympian.com

