“Experienced Card Skimmer” Sentenced To Prison
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – A 35-year-old man described as “an experienced credit card skimmer” has been sentenced to four years in federal prison for bank fraud.
Federal officials say the case started in 2018 in New York City when Ciprian Simion was arrested for using fake ATM cards and pins to withdraw cash.
Investigators later found about 100 forged debit cards and three forgery devices.
Simion moved to Oregon.
In 2019, Simion and another man put a credit card skimmer on a Rivermark Community Credit Union ATM in Newberg and other sites.
They made fake credit and debit cards to withdraw cash but were caught.