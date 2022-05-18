      Weather Alert

Experienced Boxer Charged With Beating Roommate To Death

May 18, 2022 @ 10:24am

KENT, Wash. (AP) – A Kent man who is an experienced boxer was charged Tuesday with beating his roommate to death 13 days after he was last released from prison.

King County prosecutors say Kent police arrested Phillip Frazier early Friday at a “transitional home” and booked him into the King County Jail. He is being held in lieu of $4 million bail.

He was charged with second-degree murder domestic violence.

Frazier is scheduled to be arraigned May 26.

Court records do not say whether an attorney is representing him.

Danny Jones was half Frazier’s size and died early Friday from blunt force trauma to his head and neck.

TAGS
Beating boxing Death gloves
Popular Posts
Portland's Homicides Of 2022
Meth Trafficking Ring Busted
Conestoga Middle School Student's Death Ruled Homicide
Man Arrested In Brooklyn Subway Attack Pleads Not Guilty To Terrorism Charges
Kate Brown Tells Oregon To Get Ready To Have The State Burn Down Around You
Connect With Us Listen To Us On