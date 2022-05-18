Experienced Boxer Charged With Beating Roommate To Death

KENT, Wash. (AP) – A Kent man who is an experienced boxer was charged Tuesday with beating his roommate to death 13 days after he was last released from prison.
King County prosecutors say Kent police arrested Phillip Frazier early Friday at a “transitional home” and booked him into the King County Jail. He is being held in lieu of $4 million bail.
He was charged with second-degree murder domestic violence.
Frazier is scheduled to be arraigned May 26.
Court records do not say whether an attorney is representing him.
Danny Jones was half Frazier’s size and died early Friday from blunt force trauma to his head and neck.