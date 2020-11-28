Experience The Cinnamon Bear Holiday Traditional Live To Help Save Oaks Amusement Park
Portland, Ore. – You can experience a longtime holiday traditional in a whole new way this year, and you’ll help keep a local amusement park alive during a covid shutdown.
KXL’s Jacob Dean has the story.
If you’ve grown up here or put your time in around the northwest, you’ll recognize the beloved story of the Cinnamon Bear and Judy and Jimmy. It’s an old time radio show that started in 1937 – before shows were on T.V. Families listened to the story over the airwaves every year and it became a part of how some celebrate the holidays here.
That’s why Emily Mckay at Oaks Park says they’re doing a special live Cinnamon Bear event between now and the New Year that’s safe for the family. You have to get tickets in advance on their website.
The full Cinnamon Bear radio program has aired on many radio stations including on the Portland Public Schools radio station AM 1450 KBPS for decades. This year KBPS starts the Cinnamon Bear program on December 11th.
Click here to read the history about the Cinnamon Bear