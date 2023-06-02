Expect Several Bridge Lifts Next Week As The Rose Festival Fleet Arrives

Portland, Ore – Fleet Week ships will begin arriving on Tuesday, June 6th, bringing with them the likelihood of bridge lifts and associated traffic delays. The bridges affected by these lifts will include Broadway, Steel, and Burnside.

The anticipated schedule for bridge lifts is as follows:

Tuesday, June 6: Two ship arrivals with lifts scheduled between 2:00 PM and 4:00 PM. Wednesday, June 7: One ship arrival with lifts scheduled between 2:00 PM and 4:00 PM. Thursday, June 8: Seven ship arrivals with lifts scheduled between 2:00 PM and 6:00 PM. Monday, June 12: Ship departures are expected to commence at 7:00 AM and continue until noon.

It is important to note that these times are estimates and are subject to change. To provide real-time updates on bridge lifts, the PF&R Harbor Master will be posting tweets on the Portland Fire & Rescue Twitter page. These tweets will be sent out on the afternoons of the arrival days, as ships transit upriver and arrival times become more accurate.

Commuters and residents are advised to stay informed about the latest updates and plan their travel accordingly during Fleet Week to minimize any inconvenience caused by the bridge lifts and associated delays.