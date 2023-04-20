Expect Bridge Closures In Portland Sunday

Portland, Ore. — The upcoming Bridge to Brews race event on Sunday, April 23, will affect traffic on multiple downtown bridges maintained by Multnomah County, according to a news release from the county.

During the event, the north and south sidewalks on the Hawthorne Bridge will be closed from 6:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The right eastbound lane, sidewalks, and bicycle lanes on the Morrison Bridge will also be closed during that same time frame. In addition, the S.E. Water Avenue ramp and the south sidewalk on the Broadway Bridge will be closed, as well as access to and from N.W. Broadway, from 6:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The ramp to and from the bridge will also be closed during this time.

Multnomah County maintains six bridges on the Willamette River, including the Hawthorne, Morrison, Broadway, Burnside, Sellwood, and Sauvie Island Bridges. Drivers should be prepared for potential delays in the surrounding areas and follow traffic control instructions during the race.

For more information on bridge maintenance and closures, visit the Multnomah County website at https://www.multco.us/bridges.