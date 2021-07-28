Excessive heat watch later this week for SW Washington, NW Oregon

The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning for portions of Southwest Washington and Northwest Oregon, specifically the Interstate 5 corridor, the Willamette Valley, and the Columbia River Gorge.
According to the agency, dangerously hot conditions are possible as high temperatures could reach up to 102 degrees.
The alert goes into effect late Thursday morning and lasts through Saturday evening.
See tweet below:
You heard it right, temps are going to rise this Thur & Fri. The most likely scenario is that temps will be around 95-100° in the Willamette Valley, with the highest temps experienced on Fri (what this image shows). The coast & Cascades will be cooler, but still warm. #ORwx #WAwx pic.twitter.com/iE20ZMKpvR
— NWS Portland (@NWSPortland) July 28, 2021
You heard it right, temps are going to rise this Thur & Fri. The most likely scenario is that temps will be around 95-100° in the Willamette Valley, with the highest temps experienced on Fri (what this image shows). The coast & Cascades will be cooler, but still warm. #ORwx #WAwx pic.twitter.com/iE20ZMKpvR
— NWS Portland (@NWSPortland) July 28, 2021