      Weather Alert

Excessive heat watch later this week for SW Washington, NW Oregon

Jul 27, 2021 @ 8:49pm

The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning for portions of Southwest Washington and Northwest Oregon, specifically the Interstate 5 corridor, the Willamette Valley, and the Columbia River Gorge.

According to the agency, dangerously hot conditions are possible as high temperatures could reach up to 102 degrees.

The alert goes into effect late Thursday morning and lasts through Saturday evening.

See tweet below:

