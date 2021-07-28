Excessive Heat Watch In Effect For Pacific NW

PORTLAND, Ore. — The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch for much of the Pacific Northwest through Saturday night, warning that temperatures could reach 100 degrees.
You heard it right, temps are going to rise this Thur & Fri. The most likely scenario is that temps will be around 95-100° in the Willamette Valley, with the highest temps experienced on Fri (what this image shows). The coast & Cascades will be cooler, but still warm. #ORwx #WAwx pic.twitter.com/iE20ZMKpvR
— NWS Portland (@NWSPortland) July 28, 2021
You heard it right, temps are going to rise this Thur & Fri. The most likely scenario is that temps will be around 95-100° in the Willamette Valley, with the highest temps experienced on Fri (what this image shows). The coast & Cascades will be cooler, but still warm. #ORwx #WAwx pic.twitter.com/iE20ZMKpvR
— NWS Portland (@NWSPortland) July 28, 2021
Alert: ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY
MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions possible. High temperatures
in the mid 90s to around 100 possible. The hottest day is
expected on Friday.
* WHERE...Portions of Southwest Washington and Northwest Oregon.
* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Saturday evening.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
Instructions: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for
updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of
fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the
sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children
and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under
any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or
hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures
in a matter of minutes.
Target Area:
Cascade Foothills in Lane County
Central Columbia River Gorge
Central Willamette Valley
Greater Portland Metro Area
Lower Columbia
Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills
South Willamette Valley
Upper Hood River Valley
Western Columbia River Gorge