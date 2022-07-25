PORTLAND, Ore. — The Pacific Northwest is baking under a week of temperatures in the upper 90’s and in some cases over 100 degrees.
The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning through Thursday night.
Cooling centers are open for folks to rest in a cool space and TriMet is offering free rides to and from.
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO 9 PM PDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 98 to 103
expected.
* WHERE...In Oregon, Greater Portland Metro Area. In Washington,
Greater Vancouver Area.
* WHEN...From noon Monday to 9 PM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The hottest temperatures are expected
Tuesday and Wednesday. Considerable uncertainty surrounds
temperatures on Thursday. Overnight lows spanning 65 to 70 in
the Portland/Vancouver Metro will provide little relief for
those without air conditioning.
Instructions: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned
room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend
time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early
morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion
and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety
and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks
in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.