      Weather Alert
Excessive Heat Warning Through Monday Night

Excessive Heat Warning Through Monday Night

Jun 28, 2021 @ 9:36am

Excessive Heat Warning

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS 
EVENING... 
 
* WHAT...Dangerously hot temperatures of 95 to 115 expected. 
Warmest from Central Willamette Valley northward. 
 
* WHERE...Inland valleys of southwest Washington and northwest 
Oregon, Western Columbia River Gorge, as well as the Willapa 
Hills and South Washington Cascade Foothills. 
 
* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening. 
 
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the 
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those 
working or participating in outdoor activities.

Instructions: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned
room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and
neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left
unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra
precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible
reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.
Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety
and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest
breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded
location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
TAGS
excessive heat warning heat national weather service Oregon weather
Popular Posts
Police Need Tips In An Unsolved Murder
Excessive Heat Warning Through Monday Night
Washington Man In Critical Condition After Being Shocked While Flying A Kite
Rescuers: Survivors Could Still Be Inside Collapsed Building
Citing Disparity, Portland Police Halt Minor Traffic Stops
Connect With Us Listen To Us On