Excessive Heat Warning Through Monday Night

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot temperatures of 95 to 115 expected.
Warmest from Central Willamette Valley northward.
* WHERE...Inland valleys of southwest Washington and northwest
Oregon, Western Columbia River Gorge, as well as the Willapa
Hills and South Washington Cascade Foothills.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
Instructions: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned
room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and
neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left
unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra
precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible
reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.
Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety
and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest
breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded
location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.