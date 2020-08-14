Excessive Heat Warning This Weekend For The Pacific NW
PORTLAND, Ore. — The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for the Pacific Northwest with temperatures soaring into the upper 90’s and even 100 degrees this weekend. The warning runs from Saturday at 12pm until Sunday at 9pm.
Some areas could hit 100 degrees on Saturday and Sunday. It is not expected to cool down much overnight with lows in the 60’s and possibly near 70 degrees.
You’re advised to limit outdoor activities, stay out of the sun as much as possible and drink plenty of fluids to avoid heat-related injuries. Checking up on relatives and neighbors is always a good idea during a heat wave. Officials say young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles as the interior can reach lethal temperatures in just a matter of minutes.
Excessive Heat Warning
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Portland OR
457 AM PDT Fri Aug 14 2020
Greater Portland Metro Area-Central Willamette Valley-
South Willamette Valley-Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills-
Cascade Foothills in Lane County-Upper Hood River Valley-
Western Columbia River Gorge-Central Columbia River Gorge-
Greater Vancouver Area-
Including the cities of Hillsboro, Portland, Wilsonville,
Oregon City, Gresham, Troutdale, Salem, McMinnville, Woodburn,
Stayton, Dallas, Eugene, Springfield, Corvallis, Albany, Lebanon,
Sandy, Estacada, Silver Falls State Park, Sweet Home, Vida,
Jasper, Lowell, Cottage Grove, Parkdale, Odell, Corbett,
Rooster Rock, Multnomah Falls, Cascade Locks, Hood River,
Vancouver, Battle Ground, Ridgefield, Washougal, Yacolt, Amboy,
North Bonneville, Stevenson, Carson, and Underwood
457 AM PDT Fri Aug 14 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON SATURDAY TO
9 PM PDT SUNDAY BELOW 2500 FEET...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions expected. Afternoon high
temperatures will be near 100 degrees both Saturday and Sunday.
In between these days, Saturday night will remain very warm with
lows in the 60s and potentially near 70 degrees in urban
centers.
* WHERE...Greater Portland and Vancouver metro area, the
Willamette Valley, Western and Central Columbia River Gorge,
Hood River Valley, and elevations below 2500 feet in the Cascade
Foothills of Northwest Oregon and Lane County.
* WHEN...From noon Saturday to 9 PM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Warm overnight low temperatures will
provide little relief in structures without air conditioning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.