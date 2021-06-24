Excessive Heat warning starting Saturday morning running through Monday night.

The National Weather Service says some areas in the metro could see temperatures reach as high as 108 degrees. The excessive heat warning is in effect from Saturday morning at 10am until Monday night at 11pm.
Excessive Heat Warning
URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Portland OR
311 PM PDT Wed Jun 23 2021
UNPRECEDENTED HEAT EXPECTED THIS WEEKEND INTO EARLY NEXT
WEEK…
.Strong high pressure over the Pacific Northwest will bring a
stretch of unseasonably hot weather to much of southwest
Washington and northwest Oregon. Temperatures will already be in
the low to mid 90s beginning Friday, but increase further to
dangerous levels Saturday through Monday. High temperatures will
run 20 to 30 degrees above normal for late June at many locations,
putting numerous daily, monthly and possible all-time high
temperature records in jeopardy. Overnight lows will also be
unseasonably warm, limiting the amount of relief from the heat and
contributing to increased risk of heat related illnesses. The
heat is expected to peak Sunday, then gradually trending downward
towards the middle of next week. However even next week will be
10 to 20 degrees above normal.
Lower Columbia-Greater Portland Metro Area-
Central Willamette Valley-South Willamette Valley-
Upper Hood River Valley-Western Columbia River Gorge-
Central Columbia River Gorge-Willapa Hills-I-
5 Corridor in Cowlitz County-Greater Vancouver Area-
South Washington Cascade Foothills-
Including the cities of St. Helens, Clatskanie, Hillsboro,
Portland, Wilsonville, Oregon City, Gresham, Troutdale, Salem,
McMinnville, Woodburn, Stayton, Dallas, Eugene, Springfield,
Corvallis, Albany, Lebanon, Parkdale, Odell, Corbett,
Rooster Rock, Multnomah Falls, Cascade Locks, Hood River,
Willapa, Frances, Ryderwood, Longview, Kelso, Castle Rock,
Vancouver, Battle Ground, Ridgefield, Washougal, Yacolt, Amboy,
Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake, Cougar, North Bonneville,
Stevenson, Carson, and Underwood
311 PM PDT Wed Jun 23 2021
…EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SATURDAY TO 11 PM
PDT MONDAY…
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures between 100
and 108. Highest temperatures expected on Sunday. Overnight lows
remaining in the upper 60s to low 70s.
* WHERE…Portions of Southwest Washington and Northwest Oregon.
* WHEN…From 10 AM Saturday to 11 PM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The hot daytime temperatures, combined with
warm overnight lows, will result in high heat risk and heat
related stress.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.