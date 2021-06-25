Excessive Heat Warning Saturday Through Monday

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SATURDAY
TO 11 PM PDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot temperatures of 98 to 103 likely, with
temperatures locally 104 to 110 are possible. The hottest day
will be Sunday. Overnight low temperatures mostly 65 to 70
degrees, but few spots such as the Columbia River Gorge and the
Portland-Vancouver metro area may only cool down to the mid-70s
Saturday and Sunday nights.
* WHERE...All of the lower elevations of southwest Washington and
northwest Oregon.
* WHEN...From 10 AM Saturday to 11 PM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The hot daytime temperatures, combined
with warm overnight lows, will result in high heat risk and
heat related stress.
Instructions: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned
room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend
time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early
morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion
and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety
and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks
in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Target Area:
Central Columbia River Gorge
Central Willamette Valley
Greater Portland Metro Area
Lower Columbia
South Willamette Valley
Upper Hood River Valley
Western Columbia River Gorge