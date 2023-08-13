Excessive Heat Warning Issued For Portland Metro

Portland, Ore. — The National Weather Service in Portland has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for several regions, spanning Oregon and Washington, from 11 AM Sunday until 10 PM PDT Thursday. The warning underscores the potential risks associated with a prolonged period of extremely high temperatures.

Affected Areas:

Oregon: Greater Portland Metro Area, Central Willamette Valley, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills.

Washington: Greater Vancouver Area.

Forecasted Conditions: During this duration, temperatures are anticipated to soar into the 90s and 100s, with nighttime lows lingering only in the 60s to mid-70s. Such conditions create an elevated risk of heat-related illnesses, particularly for individuals engaged in outdoor activities or work.

Precautionary Measures: To mitigate the hazards posed by the impending heatwave, the following steps are recommended:

Stay well-hydrated by consuming ample fluids.

Seek refuge in air-conditioned environments.

Limit sun exposure and remain vigilant for signs of heat-related illnesses.

Regularly check in on relatives, neighbors, and those particularly vulnerable to extreme temperatures.

Never leave young children or pets unattended in vehicles, regardless of the circumstances.

Additional precautions are advised for those engaged in outdoor work or activities:

Whenever feasible, reschedule strenuous tasks for cooler parts of the day, such as early morning or evening.

Familiarize yourself with the symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Opt for lightweight and loose-fitting clothing to stay cool.

Adhere to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s recommendation of scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned spaces during outdoor work.

Should an individual exhibit signs of heat stroke, it is imperative to treat the situation as an emergency and call 911 immediately.

Links to cooling shelters in your area.

Multnomah County

https://www.multco.us/help-when-its-hot

Multi-language posters: https://www.multco.us/help-when-its-hot/tips-print-and-post

Washington County

https://www.washingtoncountyor.gov/public-health/hot-weather

Clackamas County

https://www.clackamas.us/county/warm-weather-information

Clark County

https://clark.wa.gov/public-health/hot-weather-safety

Marion County

https://www.co.marion.or.us/HLT/PH/Pages/Extreme-Heat.aspx

Lane County

https://www.lanecounty.org/government/county_departments/health_and_human_services/cooling_centers

Crook, Deschutes, Jefferson Counties

https://www.councilonaging.org/extreme-heat-tips/

For information and assistance, individuals can reach out to 211 by dialing 2-1-1 during business hours, or by visiting 211info.org (Oregon) or wa211.org (Washington).