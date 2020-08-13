      Breaking News
Excessive Heat Warning Issued For Metro Area This Weekend

Aug 13, 2020

Portland, Ore. – The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a Heat Warning for the metro area from Saturday afternoon until Sunday evening.

 

Excessive Heat Warning

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Portland OR
226 PM PDT Thu Aug 13 2020

Greater Portland Metro Area-Central Willamette Valley-
South Willamette Valley-Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills-
Cascade Foothills in Lane County-Upper Hood River Valley-
Western Columbia River Gorge-Central Columbia River Gorge-
Greater Vancouver Area-
Including the cities of Hillsboro, Portland, Wilsonville,
Oregon City, Gresham, Troutdale, Salem, McMinnville, Woodburn,
Stayton, Dallas, Eugene, Springfield, Corvallis, Albany, Lebanon,
Sandy, Estacada, Silver Falls State Park, Sweet Home, Vida,
Jasper, Lowell, Cottage Grove, Parkdale, Odell, Corbett,
Rooster Rock, Multnomah Falls, Cascade Locks, Hood River,
Vancouver, Battle Ground, Ridgefield, Washougal, Yacolt, Amboy,
North Bonneville, Stevenson, Carson, and Underwood
226 PM PDT Thu Aug 13 2020

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON SATURDAY TO 9 PM
PDT SUNDAY FOR ELEVATIONS BELOW 2500 FEET...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures around 100
  degrees expected for elevations below 2500 feet. Temperatures in
  the low to mid 90s will be common above 2500 feet.

* WHERE...Portions of Southwest Washington and Northwest Oregon.

* WHEN...From noon Saturday to 9 PM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
  potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
  working or participating in outdoor activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Warm overnight low temperatures will
  provide little relief in structures without air conditioning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
