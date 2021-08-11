Excessive Heat Warning In Effect Through Saturday

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO
10 PM PDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 105
expected.
* WHERE...In Washington, Greater Vancouver Area, Central
Columbia River Gorge and Western Columbia River Gorge. In
Oregon, South Willamette Valley, Central Willamette Valley,
Greater Portland Metro Area, Western Columbia River Gorge and
Central Columbia River Gorge.
* WHEN...From noon Wednesday to 10 PM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Hottest days are expected on Thursday and
Friday. Overnight temperatures expected to be near 70.
Instructions: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned
room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend
time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early
morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion
and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
vercome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.