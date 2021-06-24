Excessive Heat Warning From Saturday Through Monday

Excessive Heat Warning
URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Portland OR
Lower Columbia-Greater Portland Metro Area-
Central Willamette Valley-South Willamette Valley-
Upper Hood River Valley-Western Columbia River Gorge-
Central Columbia River Gorge-Willapa Hills-I-
5 Corridor in Cowlitz County-Greater Vancouver Area-
South Washington Cascade Foothills-
Including the cities of St. Helens, Clatskanie, Hillsboro,
Portland, Wilsonville, Oregon City, Gresham, Troutdale, Salem,
McMinnville, Woodburn, Stayton, Dallas, Eugene, Springfield,
Corvallis, Albany, Lebanon, Parkdale, Odell, Corbett,
Rooster Rock, Multnomah Falls, Cascade Locks, Hood River,
Willapa, Frances, Ryderwood, Longview, Kelso, Castle Rock,
Vancouver, Battle Ground, Ridgefield, Washougal, Yacolt, Amboy,
Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake, Cougar, North Bonneville,
Stevenson, Carson, and Underwood
317 PM PDT Thu Jun 24 2021
EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SATURDAY
TO 11 PM PDT MONDAY…
* WHAT…Dangerously hot temperatures of 98 to 103 likely, with
temperatures locally 104 to 109 are possible. Overnight low
temperatures mostly 65 to 70 degrees, but few spots such as the
Columbia River Gorge and the Portland-Vancouver metro area may
only cool down to the mid-70s Saturday and Sunday nights.
* WHERE…All of the lower elevations of southwest Washington
and northwest Oregon, except for those along the coast.
* WHEN…Saturday through Monday evening.
* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The hot daytime temperatures, combined
with warm overnight lows, will result in high heat risk and
heat-related stress.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heatstroke.
Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heatstroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.