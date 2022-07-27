Excessive Heat Warning Extended Until Saturday Night

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Pacific Northwest is baking under a week of temperatures in the upper 90’s and low 100’s.
The National Weather Service has extended an excessive heat warning through Saturday at 9pm.
Cooling centers are open for those who need a cool space to rest.
Related | Cooling Centers Open For Weeklong Heat Wave
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...High temperatures 97F to 102F.
* WHERE...In Oregon, Greater Portland Metro Area. In Washington,
Greater Vancouver Area.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities and for those
that do not have access to air conditioning.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There is a 30% chance that high
temperatures will begin to drop into the low 90s or lower by
Saturday. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s in the
Portland/Vancouver Metro and higher hills of the region will
provide little relief for those without air conditioning.
Overnight temperatures are expected to drop below 70F between 5
AM and 7 AM most nights. Low temperatures in more rural low
lying areas, particularly in western Washington County and
northern Clark County will drop into at least the low 60s most
nights between now and Saturday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances. If attempting to find relief from the
heat in rivers, lakes, or the ocean please apply safe water
practices and wear a life preserver.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.