      Weather Alert
Excessive Heat Warning Extended Through Tuesday Night

Excessive Heat Warning Extended Through Tuesday Night

Aug 17, 2020 @ 5:03am

PORTLAND, Ore. — The National Weather Service has extended an Excessive Heat Warning for the Pacific Northwest through Tuesday night at 9:00pm.  This follows a weekend with temperatures near 100 degrees.

Temperatures will be just a few degrees cooler.  Cooling overnight is expected to bring a little more relief than the past two sticky nights.  Lows are expected in the mid to low 60’s.

You’re advised to limit outdoor activities, stay out of the sun as much as possible and drink plenty of fluids to avoid heat-related injuries.  Checking up on relatives and neighbors is always a good idea during a heat wave.  Officials say young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles as the interior can reach lethal temperatures in just a matter of minutes.

Excessive Heat Warning

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT 
TUESDAY... 
 
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures 96 to 106 
expected. 
 
* WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southeast 
Washington and central, north central and northeast Oregon. 
 
* WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT Tuesday. 
 
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the 
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those 
working or participating in outdoor activities. 
 
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Overnight and early morning temperatures 
will be very mild that will make it difficult to find relief 
from the heat, even after sunset.

Instructions: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned 
room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. 
Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles 
under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend 
time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early 
morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion 
and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when 
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety 
and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks 
in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat 
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an 
emergency! Call 9 1 1.
TAGS
heat hot Oregon summer Washington weather
Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Ground Zero With Clyde Lewis Podcast
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
New Recommendations For Oregon Schools After Student Tests Positive In Hillsboro