Excessive Heat Warning Extended Through Tuesday Night
PORTLAND, Ore. — The National Weather Service has extended an Excessive Heat Warning for the Pacific Northwest through Tuesday night at 9:00pm. This follows a weekend with temperatures near 100 degrees.
Temperatures will be just a few degrees cooler. Cooling overnight is expected to bring a little more relief than the past two sticky nights. Lows are expected in the mid to low 60’s.
You’re advised to limit outdoor activities, stay out of the sun as much as possible and drink plenty of fluids to avoid heat-related injuries. Checking up on relatives and neighbors is always a good idea during a heat wave. Officials say young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles as the interior can reach lethal temperatures in just a matter of minutes.
Excessive Heat Warning
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures 96 to 106
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southeast
Washington and central, north central and northeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Overnight and early morning temperatures
will be very mild that will make it difficult to find relief
from the heat, even after sunset.
Instructions: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned
room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend
time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early
morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion
and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety
and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks
in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.