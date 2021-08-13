Excessive Heat Warning and Air Quality Alert In Effect

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot high temperatures 95-105F expected. Low
temperatures 60-72F, warmest in urban centers and hilltops,
expected.
* WHERE...In Washington, Greater Vancouver Area, Central
Columbia River Gorge and Western Columbia River Gorge. In
Oregon, South Willamette Valley, Central Willamette Valley,
Greater Portland Metro Area, Western Columbia River Gorge and
Central Columbia River Gorge.
* WHEN...Through 10 PM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
Instructions: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an
air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up
on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should
never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
Be aware of surroundings and what the water looks like before
you or your pets recreate in the water. Harmful algae blooms
can increase in water bodies during hot weather, especially
when the water levels are low. Take extra precautions if you
work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous
activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and
symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight
and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk
during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health
Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks
in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome
by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT MONDAY...
The Southwest Clean Air Agency, the Oregon Department of Environmental
Quality, and the Lane Regional Air Protection Agency has issued an
Air Quality Advisory, which is in effect until noon PDT Monday.
A Smoke Air Quality Advisory remains in effect for eastern Lane
County. Wildfires burning in the region combined with forecast
conditions will cause air quality to reach unhealthy levels due to
smoke at times through noon PDT Monday.
An Ozone Air Quality Advisory has been issued for the rest of Lane
County, Clackamas, Linn, Marion, Multnomah, Washington, Clark,
Cowlitz, and Skamania counties. Wildfires burning in the region
combined with forecasted conditions will cause air quality to reach
unhealthy levels due to ozone at times through noon PDT Monday.
Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate
heart and lung diseases, and aggravate other serious health
problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it
is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung
condition.