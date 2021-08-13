      Weather Alert
Excessive Heat Warning and Air Quality Alert In Effect

Excessive Heat Warning and Air Quality Alert In Effect

Aug 13, 2021 @ 4:41pm

Excessive Heat Warning

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT 
SATURDAY... 
 
* WHAT...Dangerously hot high temperatures 95-105F expected. Low 
temperatures 60-72F, warmest in urban centers and hilltops, 
expected. 
 
* WHERE...In Washington, Greater Vancouver Area, Central 
Columbia River Gorge and Western Columbia River Gorge. In 
Oregon, South Willamette Valley, Central Willamette Valley, 
Greater Portland Metro Area, Western Columbia River Gorge and 
Central Columbia River Gorge. 
 
* WHEN...Through 10 PM PDT Saturday. 
 
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the 
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those 
working or participating in outdoor activities.

Instructions:	Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an
air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up
on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should
never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
Be aware of surroundings and what the water looks like before
you or your pets recreate in the water. Harmful algae blooms
can increase in water bodies during hot weather, especially
when the water levels are low. Take extra precautions if you
work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous
activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and
symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight
and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk
during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health
Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks
in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome
by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Air Quality Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT MONDAY... 
The Southwest Clean Air Agency, the Oregon Department of Environmental 
Quality, and the Lane Regional Air Protection Agency has issued an 
Air Quality Advisory, which is in effect until noon PDT Monday. 
A Smoke Air Quality Advisory remains in effect for eastern Lane 
County. Wildfires burning in the region combined with forecast 
conditions will cause air quality to reach unhealthy levels due to 
smoke at times through noon PDT Monday. 
An Ozone Air Quality Advisory has been issued for the rest of Lane 
County, Clackamas, Linn, Marion, Multnomah, Washington, Clark, 
Cowlitz, and Skamania counties. Wildfires burning in the region 
combined with forecasted conditions will cause air quality to reach 
unhealthy levels due to ozone at times through noon PDT Monday. 
Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate 
heart and lung diseases, and aggravate other serious health 
problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it 
is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung 
condition.
TAGS
100 degrees Cool FANS hot Tri-County water
Popular Posts
Big Win For $1T Infrastructure Bill
Cooling Centers Open During Heat Wave
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Resigns Over Sexual Harassment
NW Government Shows That Christians Are Okay To Discriminate Against
COVID-19 Outbreak Linked To Medford Hospital
Connect With Us Listen To Us On