      Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Gone But Still Hot On Tuesday

Jun 29, 2021 @ 6:05am

Portland, Ore. — After setting the third all time high temperature in just as many days on Monday, the high temperature is expected to say under 100-degrees in Portland on Tuesday.  Monday saw an all time record of 116 degrees for the City of ‘WILTED’ Roses before the west winds kicked in and temperatures dropped quickly in the evening.

KGW’s Rod Hill is calling for a high of 97 on Tuesday but cooling into the 80’s for the rest of the week.

 

