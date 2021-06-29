Excessive Heat Gone But Still Hot On Tuesday

Portland, Ore. — After setting the third all time high temperature in just as many days on Monday, the high temperature is expected to say under 100-degrees in Portland on Tuesday. Monday saw an all time record of 116 degrees for the City of ‘WILTED’ Roses before the west winds kicked in and temperatures dropped quickly in the evening.
The Portland Airport officially hit 116°F shortly after 5pm this evening making this the warmest temperature on record. This breaks yesterday’s warmest temperature on record of 112°F. 3 days ago the warmest temperature on record was 107°F set twice in Aug ’81 & once in Jul ’65.
— NWS Portland (@NWSPortland) June 29, 2021
KGW’s Rod Hill is calling for a high of 97 on Tuesday but cooling into the 80’s for the rest of the week.
Big relief today, but still hot weather in the 90s with sticky afternoon humidity. Morning clouds tomorrow should help hold pm temps in the 80s as relief continues. All dry and warm to hot for the July 4th weekend. pic.twitter.com/LvuTiYbBCU
— Rod Hill (@KGWRodHill) June 29, 2021
