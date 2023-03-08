Examining Allegations of DOJ Malice Against Gen Michael Flynn
March 7, 2023 7:55PM PST
Trump’s Former National Security Advisor General Michael Flynn was the subject of a pretty vicious Department of Justice investigation, but did they really investigate him because of the law, or was the investigation driven by politics? General Michael Flynn has filed a $50 million lawsuit against the U.S. federal government, claiming malicious prosecution and abuse of power by the DOJ and the FBI. Flynn alleges he was targeted for political reasons. For more information, Lars speaks with Tracy Beanz, the Editor of Uncover DC.
