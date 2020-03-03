Ex-Mariner Minor Leaguer Pleads Not Guilty To Raping Child
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – A former Seattle Mariner minor leaguer who went on to coach a South Dakota youth team after his playing career ended has pleaded not guilty to sexually assaulting a child and possession of child pornography.
KOTA-TV reports Juan Thomas Jr., who entered the plea Monday, is being held on a $250,000 cash bond.
The 48-year-old Thomas is charged in Lincoln County with raping a child younger than 13 and 10 counts of child porn possession.
He was a first-baseman and right fielder who played two seasons for the Seattle Mariners’ Triple-A affiliate and later played for the Sioux Falls Canaries in the American Association of Independent Professional Baseball.