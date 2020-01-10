Ex-Guardsman Pleads Guilty To Double-Billing Government
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – A former civilian member of the Oregon National Guard, who managed the repair of small-engine parts and generators for the military at Camp Withycombe outside Portland, has pleaded guilty to double-billing the government for repairs that were never made.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Dominic Caputo, of Clackamas, agreed to pay $2.6 million in restitution to the U.S. Department of Defense, according to the plea agreement.
Caputo pleaded guilty to one count of making a false statement.
Caputo said he took the actions to protect the program he worked for and his employees’ jobs, did not personally benefit financially, and believed at the time they could make up the shortage in production and supply the quantity of paid-for engines.