Ex-Eugene Teacher Sentenced For Sexual Abuse

Mar 2, 2021 @ 11:24am

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) – The U.S. Attorney’s Office says a former Eugene elementary school teacher who sexually abused a teenager has been sentenced to federal prison.

Acting U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon Scott Erik Asphaug says William Hamann was sentenced on Monday to 13 years in federal prison, ten years supervised release and ordered to pay restitution to the victim.

Court documents say on several occasions starting in 2018 Hamann paid a minor female for oral sex and recorded her performing the sex acts.

Hamann was arrested in July 2019, when he came to meet the minor a fourth time.

In January, Hamann pleaded guilty to sex trafficking of a child.

