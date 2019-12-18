Ex-Church Ministry Leader Faces New Child Sex Abuse Charges
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) – A former Eugene church ministry leader awaiting trial for alleged child sexual abuse has been indicted on additional charges.
The Register-Guard reports Edward Thompson was arrested and charged in a federal child pornography case last year.
In August, he was charged with sodomy and sexual abuse in Lane County Circuit Court after a child came forward.
On Monday, Thompson was indicted on new charges including five counts of rape, five counts of sodomy and five counts of sexual abuse.
Thompson has remained in custody since his arrest in August 2018. It wasn’t known if he has an attorney.