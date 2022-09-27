Ex-Arby’s Manager Sentenced After Urinating In Milkshake Mix

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) – A former manager at an Arby’s restaurant in Washington has been sentenced to more than five years in prison after admitting he possessed child pornography and urinated into a milkshake mix that might have been served to dozens of people.

Police in Vancouver say they uncovered footage of 29-year-old Stephen S. Sharp peeing into a bag of milkshake mix as they were searching his phone as part of a child porn investigation.

Sharp pleaded guilty in August to possessing child pornography and second-degree attempted assault.

He was sentenced Monday to five years and seven months in prison.

Sharp is also prohibited from going to any Arby’s restaurants.