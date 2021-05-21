      Weather Alert

Ex-Amazon Employee See Company Over Alleged Discrimination

May 21, 2021 @ 11:35am

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) – A former manager for an Amazon, Inc. facility in Everett and four other former and current employees have sued the company, claiming they were subjected to gender and racial discrimination and retaliation.

The Daily Herald reported that 40-year-old Diana Cuervo alleged in the lawsuit that her supervisor Christopher Stoia made derogatory comments about her accent and Latin American heritage when she managed delivery operations for an Amazon robotics station.

Cuervo was born in Columbia.

Stoia could not be reached for comment.

A LinkedIn account for an Amazon worker by that name appeared to have been deleted.

Amazon has disputed the claims.

TAGS
Amazon discrimination lawsuit
Popular Posts
Victim of Kidnapping That Led To Police Shootout In Marion County Dies
UPDATE: Oregon County Vaccination % Goes Down For A Second Day In A Row.
Portland police, FBI respond to threats of gun violence this weekend
Police Race To Portland Hospital Following Gang Retaliation Shooting
Two Dead After Car Hits Tree In Eugene