In Brief: The only evil eye I’ll give this one is one that says it’s a horrible horror story that moves way too slowly and once it — finally — speeds up, you’ll find it nearly as boring as when it was going too slowly.
Evil Eye might be the slowest, most boring horror movie of all time. If the production values were better, and the actors cast in these roles better known, it could replace Francis Ford Coppola’s Bram Stoker’s Dracula on one of my horror movie lists.
That is my “why did they even bother to make this” list.
The film is done by Elan Dassani and Rajeev Dassani. I guess you could call it horror done Bollywood style. Sarita Choudhury (The Hunger Games: Mockingjay) is mother to GLOW’S Sunita Mani. She wants her pushing 30 daughter to be married. After half a movie of nagging, the daughter has found someone and is in love.
It’s then mom — via some really dumb premonitions — decides this person is the wrong guy and will do her more damage than good. You know all along that she’s right because the handsome dude is way too handsome and he’s just a little bit weird.
That’s a good fit because Evil Eye is just a little bit good. All that makes this worth seeing is the colorful costumes and the typically Bollywood color-packed scenes.
Just getting to whether this guy is evil or not takes at least half of the movie’s 90-some minute length. It seems to take forever for the evil eye in Evil Eye to come into play.
And once it does — if you’re still awake — you won’t care.
Directors: Elan Dassani, RAjeev Dassani
Stars: Sarita Choudhury, Sunita Man, Omar Maskati
Not rated but probably is a PG-13 for mature themes and some violence. Terribly slow and not terribly scary. Give this one a 1/2 on the Friday Flicks with Gary 0 to 5 scale.
Evil Eye can be found on view on demand on Amazon Prime Video.
