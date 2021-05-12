Everyday Hero Inspires Students to Learn and Help Their Community
A teacher that inspires students is worth his or her weight in gold. A Lake Ridge High School teacher is our KXL Everyday Hero for just that. Student Callie Walton nominated her freshman and sophomore English teacher, Naomi Kirchner, describing her as sweet and helpful, and someone who makes you feel good about the work you do.
Kirchner says she’s honored to be nominated and hopes that she does inspire students to learn. She says while working from home was a real challenge for students, especially in the beginning, but says most have adapted. She says there have been things as a teacher she has learned during this pandemic that she can apply to the classroom going forward.
