LISTEN: KXL’s Everyday Hero, Firefighter Zach Leigh

Mar 10, 2021 @ 9:12am

First responders are always very important to our lives.   The last year has really emphasized that because of COVID, wildfires, civil unrest and an increase in violence in some communities.
Zach Leigh works as a firefighter and EMT with the Sheridan Fire District in Dallas, Oregon.  His dad, Allen Leigh nominated him.   he said “I want to nominate my son, Zach Leigh, and his co-workers. They deal with COVID patients, snow/ice storms, wildfires, traffic accidents, and myriad of other catastrophes on a daily basis. They often don’t see their families for days at a time. He is certainly my hero!”
Zach was surprised and appreciative, but says it’s a team effort.  He praises all of his co-workers, saying they have each other’s backs.
Zach Leigh is our KXL Everyday Hero of the week!
If you would like to nominate a hero send us an email to [email protected]
