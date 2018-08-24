Evergreen Teachers Vote To Strike If No Deal Reached

Vancouver, WA — Teachers in Washington are not happy with their pay. Evergreen is the latest to jump on the strike bandwagon. KXL’s Mike Turner reports

Teachers in the Evergreen School District have voted to strike if a contract agreement is not reached by the first day of school. They join teachers in the Battle Ground and Vancouver School Districts. Longview teachers began to strike Thursday. They wore red and held signs demanding fair wages. That’s what teachers in the Evergreen School District say they’re asking for as well. Both sides are hopeful an agreement will be reached before the first day of school, that’s August 28th.

Bargaining teams for Vancouver Public Schools and the Vancouver Education Association met yesterday, but still have not reached an agreement. They plan to meet again today, over the weekend, and on Monday if needed. They plan to strike starting next Wednesday if no deal is reached.

