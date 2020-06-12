Evergreen Aviation & Space Museum To Open Monday
MCMINNVILLE, Ore. – Evergreen Aviation and Space Museum in McMinnville is opening its doors to the public on Monday.
There will be several precautions in place, including enhanced cleaning protocols, plastic shields at admission and retail locations, and physical distancing decals on the floor.
Group and guided tours are also limited in size.
Visit the Museum website www.evergreenmuseum.org for detailed information about which areas of the Museum have been affected by COVID-related guidelines.